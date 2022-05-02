Something Special Wins Two KOCCA Funds

Something Special received two top international KOCCA funds.

With the Format Lab Fund, Something Special will select three teams of creative producers to develop new paper formats. Last year, two of the six paper formats developed as part of the Format Lab Fund were competition format Quizzy Horror Show and music competition format Smashed Hits. Michael Yudin’s MY Entertainment Productions acquired both for development.

With the International Co-Production Fund, Something Special will extend its partnership with MY Entertainment Productions to produce a pilot of Quizzy Horror Show.

Veteran format expert Simon Lythgoe also signed on as showrunner for Smashed Hits.

Jin Woo Hwang, president and executive director of Something Special, and InSoon Kim, EVP and head of Content of the company, stated: “We are honored to be recognized by KOCCA with these two fantastic funds and will be utilizing them by collaborating with both Michael Yudin and other companies to promote Korean content and highlighting the work of our talented Korean producers to the world. We are also thrilled to have Simon Lythgoe attached to Smashed Hits and with his participation, this is sure to be the next global hit which initiated in Korea.”