RTL Deutschland And Paramount Global Content Distribution Expand Deal

Paramount Global Content Distribution expanded its licensing deal with RTL Deutschland.

The expanded deal provides RTL with a program package of new series and highlights from the Paramount library.

Adapted from Dan Brown’s novel of the same name, adventure series Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol will make its German premiere on RTL+ later in the year. The streaming platform will also carry re-imagined sci-fi series 4400 and comedy Made for Love.

In addition, RTL secured the rights to several high-profile series. CSI: Vegas will head to VOX, and starting May 1, the classic Star Trek series will stream on RTL+.

Lisa Kramer, president of International Television Licensing at Paramount Global Content Distribution, commented, “We could not be more pleased to expand our relationship with RTL Deutschland. What began with the launch of the CSI franchise over 20 years ago, continues with CSI: Vegas and beyond. We are so very pleased to be part of RTL Deutschland’s success story.”