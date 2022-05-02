Peacock Signs Output Deal With Lionsgate

Peacock and Lionsgate inked a multi-year theatrical output deal for all theatrical releases from Lionsgate’s 2022 slate.

Action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent starring Nicolas Cage will be the first film to head to Peacock, followed by a slate that includes action thriller John Wick: Chapter 4, Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, sci-fi action-comedy Borderlands, and family comedy drama Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, among others.

The new agreement will see these films and more available exclusively on Peacock and NBCUniversal networks starting in 2024.

Jim Packer, President of Worldwide Television Distribution at Lionsgate, commented, “These agreements affirm the great demand for first-run studio movies across every kind of platform – AVOD, SVOD, basic cable and FAST. This partnership with Peacock shows our ability to capitalize on opportunities in today’s complex media landscape with a multifaceted, layered approach that meets everyone’s needs.”