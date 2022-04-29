HBO Max Unveils Local Versions Of ‘FBOY Island’ In Europe

HBO Max confirmed local versions of the Max Original FBOY Island in Europe.

Created by Elan Gale, FBOY Island features three women who are relocated to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men, 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys.” As the series progresses, the women navigate who is a “Nice Guy” and who is a “FBoy” in the hopes of finding love.

FBOY Island heads to Denmark, Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands, with all local versions produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production.

Antony Root, head of all Max Original productions in EMEA, commented, “A key pillar of our Max original production strategy in Europe is to grow the unscripted slate. Taking the successful Max US format FBOY Island and adapting the franchise for multiple markets in our region reflects that ambition.”