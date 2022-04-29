Canvas Media Studios Signs Deal With MarVista Entertainment

Canvas Media struck a six-film slate deal with Marvista Entertainment.

The agreement will focus on identifying diverse up-and-coming writers and directors, with a low-budget indie film model built on a co-financing model between Canvas, MVE, and other investors.

Canvas finished production on the first film under the deal, Don’t Let It In, a short film written and directed by Jay Henric. The film is a genre thriller starring an entirely Native American lead cast,.

MVE will oversee global distribution for all films produced under the partnership.

David Tochterman, CEO of Canvas Media Studios, stated, “By providing young filmmakers with financing and distribution, and bringing our production expertise, we want to empower diverse creative entrepreneurs. We are very excited that MarVista believes in our model, and with this partnership we have an opportunity to aggressively target both domestic and international distribution with completed films.”