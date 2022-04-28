MADD Scores Sales In Romania

MADD Entertainment confirmed four new sales in Romania.

Two leading broadcasters in the country picked up the Turkish dramas Family Secrets, All About Marriage, The Bad Penny, and The Agency.

Ay Yapim’s Family Secrets follows Ceylin, a tough lawyer willing to bend the for justice, and Ilgaz, a by-the-books prosecutor. When Ilgaz’s brother is accused of murder, Ceylin comes to his help.

From MF Yapim, All About Marriage revolves around a clan of high-powered divorce lawyers whose clients include billionaires and celebrities.

Crime series The Bad Penny follows a police captain and a crime boss who must team up to take down a serial killer in the neighborhood.

Based on Call My Agent from France, The Agency is a behind-the-scenes drama about a top talent agency.