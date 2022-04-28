DISCOP Dubai Set For May 2022

DISCOP announced that its DISCOP Dubai market will make its in-person return from May 17-19, 2022.

The MENA-centric three-day schedule will welcome so far 72 global and regional distributors and independent producers. Participants include Inter Medya, Kanal D, Zee Entertainment, and Dandelooo, among many others.

DISCOP Dubai will also feature the participation of more than 200 programmers and acquisition, commissioning and production executives, representing top broadcasters and streamers in the MENA region.

DISCOP Dubai will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center.