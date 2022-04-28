AFM Returns To Santa Monica

The American Film Market will return for its 43rd edition as an in-place event in Santa Monica.

Set for November 1-6, 2022, AFM will welcome back more than 400 sales and production companies, LocationEXPO, and an agenda of conferences and panels at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel.

Registration will open for exhibitors on May 9, and buyers and industry attendees can register on July 5.

Clay Epstein, chairperson of IFTA and president of Film Mode Entertainment, stated, “There is more excitement about the future than I’ve seen in two years and in-person markets are more vital than ever. The desire to return to Santa Monica for AFM is at an all-time high and we are eager to reunite the global industry in November.”