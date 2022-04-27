TelevisaUnivision Launches Así Studios

TelevisaUnivision launched its new Spanish-language brand studio.

Led by Caroline Olkowski, Así Studios will produce films of inspiring stories from across the country that speak to Hispanic viewers. Olkowski serves as head of Studio and is joined by filmmaker Alberto Ferreras as creative executive-in-residence, and industry veteran Oneil Vargas-Estevez as director of Production.

The first project is Imparable: Ismael Guzmán (pictured), the film about a Texas man who dedicated over two decades to providing East Austin youth with a place for soccer. In partnership with Toyota, the film premieres today across TelevisaUnivision properties and platforms, including the new global streaming service ViX.

Dan Riess, executive vice president and chief growth officer of U.S. Advertising at TelevisaUnivision, commented, “Advertisers know they can’t afford to miss U.S. Hispanic consumers, and Así Studios provides a positive and meaningful way for brands to invest in the audience that is driving economic growth in every major category.”