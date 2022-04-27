James Phillips Honored With WGC Screenwriting Award

Incendo announced that James Phillips received a Writers Guide of Canada Screenwriting Award for the TV movie As Gouda As It Gets.

Phillips was honored in the MOW & Miniseries category at the virtual ceremony on April 25, 2022.

Coming from Incendo, As Gouda As It Gets follows Brie Belanger, the maître fromager and owner of Brie’s Cheese. She enters the annual Cheese Festival for a chance at the first place cash prize. She is profiled by an influential cheese blogger, and their friendship takes a turn for romance.

As Gouda As It Gets is available to stream on Citytv in Canada.