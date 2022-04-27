CBS Renews ‘Blue Bloods’ For 2022-2023 Season’

CBS confirmed the renewal of the hit drama Blue Bloods for the 2022-2023 broadcast television season.

Produced by CBS Studios, the series starring Tom Selleck will return for its 13th season on the network. Selleck stars as New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, who is also the patriarch of the Reagan clan, a multigenerational family of cops. Selleck is joined by a cast that includes Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray.

Paramount Global Content Distribution handles distribution for the series.

Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, stated, “In its 12th season, with over 250 episodes, Blue Bloods not only continues to dominate in the ratings but excels at an exceptionally high creative level. Led by the incomparable Tom Selleck, this amazing cast skillfully brings universal and relatable personal storylines to life week after week, while executive producer Kevin Wade and the skilled writing team craft compelling episodes featuring the show’s trademark mix of family dynamics and police work. We look forward to many more Reagan family dinners next season.”