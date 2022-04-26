Lionsgate And The Roku Channel Sign Theatrical Output Deal

Lionsgate closed a multi-year theatrical output deal with The Roku Channel for theatrically released Lionsgate films.

The agreement begins with Lionsgate’s 2022 theatrical releases and includes properties such as the John Wick franchise, Expendables 4, Borderlands, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, and more.

The partnership offers The Roku Channel with two separate windows for each film. The first window offers exclusive rights to the film slate following its first window on Starz.

Jim Packer, president of Worldwide Television Distribution at Lionsgate, commented, “This agreement affirms the great demand for first-run studio movies across a broad array of platforms. This partnership with The Roku Channel shows our ability to capitalize on opportunities in today’s complex television landscape with a multifaceted, layered approach that meets everyone’s needs.”