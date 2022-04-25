NAB Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt and NAB EVP Chris Brown cut the ribbon commemorating NAB Show’s expansion into West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, which opened in-person on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Watching on are (from left): Nexstar Media Group Chairman and CEO Perry Sook; NAB SVP Eric Trabb; NAB SVP Michelle Kelly; Steve Hill, CEO and president, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority; NAB SVP Justine McVaney; Global Head of Media & Entertainment Marketing of Amazon Web Services Tracy Geist; David Santrella, CEO, Salem Media Group and NAB Joint Board Chair; Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO, Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce and; Lynn Beall, TEGNA executive vice president and COO and NAB Television Board First Vice Chair.