NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt and NAB EVP Chris Brown cut the ribbon commemorating NAB Show’s expansion into West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, which opened in-person on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Watching on are (from left): Nexstar Media Group Chairman and CEO Perry Sook; NAB SVP Eric Trabb; NAB SVP Michelle Kelly; Steve Hill, CEO and president, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority; NAB SVP Justine McVaney; Global Head of Media & Entertainment Marketing of Amazon Web Services Tracy Geist; David Santrella, CEO, Salem Media Group and NAB Joint Board Chair; Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO, Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce and; Lynn Beall, TEGNA executive vice president and COO and NAB Television Board First Vice Chair.
