HBO Limited Series ‘Irma Vep’ To Premiere At Cannes Film Fest

The new HBO limited series Irma Vep will make its debut on HBO and stream on HBO Max starting June 6, 2022.

Co-produced by HBO and A24, Irma Vep follows an American movie star as she becomes disillusioned by her career and recent breakup. She sets off to France to perform as “Irma Vep” in a remake of the silent film Les Vampires, and she will struggle with the distinctions between herself and the character. The series was created, written, and directed by Olivier Assayas, whose film Irma Vep is among his most celebrated works.

Irma Vep stars Alicia Vikander, Vincent Macaigne, and Jeanne Balibar, among others.

The Irma Vep series will have its world premiere as part of the official selection at the Cannes Film Festival.