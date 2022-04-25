APC Inks Pre-Sales For ‘Wolf’

About Premium Content scored pre-sales for the new series Wolf.

Co-produced by APC Studios and Hartswood Films, Wolf stars Ukweli Roach (pictured) in the lead role of DI Jack Caffery, a young man in search of himself. He is haunted by the murder of his brother, and he finds himself trying to right the wrongs of others. His story will collide with the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers family, who find themselves the victims of a psychopath.

Wolf has been acquired by HBO Max EMEA for a selection of territories, including Iberia, the Nordics, and Central and Eastern Europe, among others. Australian broadcaster SBS secured first-run rights for the country.

Laurent Boissel, executive producer for APC Studios, which is international distributor as well as co-producer on the series, says: “We are excited to be partnering with Elaine Cameron and the great teams at Hartswood on this thrilling new BBC drama series in what is a major move for APC in the UK. Working with such talent both on and off screen and bringing strong partners like HBO Max EMEA and SBS on board, will enable global audiences to enjoy Megan’s brilliant adaptation of Mo’s fabulous books.”