Paramount+ Starts Filming ‘Love Is Love’

Paramount+ confirmed that production began on the new original movie Love Is Love.

Produced by VIS in association with El Estudio and Infinity Hill, the romantic comedy portrays Enrique, Mexican telenovela star, who is about to sign a major contract when the company president finds photos of him with his partner. To move the contract forward, Enrique is asked to fake a relationship with a pop singer to keep his public image intact. Enrique ends up in an accident that causes him to lose his memory, and only his love will help him to remember who he is.

Filming in Mexico, Love Is Love stars actor and producer Rob Schneider alongside a cast that includes Vadhir Derbez, Christian Vazquez, and Paulina Davila.