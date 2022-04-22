AMC Networks Greenlights ‘Straight Man’ With Bob Odenkirk

AMC Networks greenlit the new series Straight Man starring Bob Odenkirk.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television’s TriStar TV and Gran Via, the comedic drama is a mid-life crisis tale following William Henry Devereaux, Jr., the unlikely chairman of an English department at an underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt.

Co-showrunners Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein adapted the project from the novel of the same name by Richard Russo. Executive producers include Lieberstein, Odenkirk, Mark Johnson, Richard Russo, Naomi Odenkirk, Marc Provissiero, and director Peter Farrelly.

Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, commented, “As Better Call Saul begins its epic sixth and final season, we could not be more excited by the prospect of keeping Bob at home on AMC and watching him breathe life into another nuanced, complicated and unforgettable character. The chance to collaborate once again with our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Mark Johnson’s Gran Via is even more icing on a very satisfying cake.”