Up The Ladder: Cardiff Productions

Cardiff Productions announced a change in its senior management team.

Co-founder and co-managing director Narinder Minhas (pictured) will assume leadership of the company as CEO, and co-founder Pat Younge will shift to non-executive director.

In his new role, Younge will focus on company strategy with Minhas, while also expanding his portfolio of roles outside the company.

Narinder Minhas, CEO of Cardiff Productions, commented, “We’ve got a hugely talented Welsh team and have recently experienced significant growth, with wide-ranging interest in our approach to making bold, diverse programming. Now is the perfect time for us to focus on the strategic development of the company. Pat will use his experience and insight to help shape the company’s strategy and I’m excited to be working with him in this new capacity.”

Pat Younge, non-executive director, added, “Narinder has been the creative driving force behind the company for some time, so I am thrilled to be making our change of roles official, with this announcement. Cardiff Productions is delivering some really provocative and innovative programming, the development pipeline is strong and creatively the team is on fire. I’m excited I can continue to make a contribution to the company’s success in this new role.”