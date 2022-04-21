POGO Premieres ‘The Pandavas’ In India

POGO, the kids’ entertainment channel in India from Warner Bros. Discovery, will exclusively premiere the first two seasons of The Pandavas starting April 23, 2022.

Produced in collaboration with Hi-Tech Animation, The Pandavas chronicles five princes in their days as students. The action-packed series portrays the adventures and heroic battles of the Pandavas brothers.

Two additional series of The Pandavas are also in development.

Leslie Lee, head of POGO, Cartoon Network and Boomerang in Asia Pacific, said, “The Pandavas is an epic tale, told with a contemporary approach that’s both entertaining and exhilarating. The whole family will enjoy the show’s funny and nuanced characters as they demonstrate the true meaning of sibling bonds.”