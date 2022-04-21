NATPE Announces Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award Recipients

NATPE revealed the honorees for the 18th annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards.

This year’s recipients include Warner Bros. Television Group chairman Channing Dungey; actress Whoopi Goldberg; writer, producer, and director Alex Kurtzman; comedian, actress, and writer Amy Poehler; talk show personality Maury Povich; media investor and producer Jeff Sagansky; and actor, director, and producer William Shatner.

The 2022 Tartikoff Legacy Award honorees will be celebrated at a special reception at the Beverly Wilshire on June 2, 2022.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, commented, “Bringing the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award to Los Angeles for the first time is a milestone moment for NATPE. This event is such an important part of our mission, and to have it make its return – in person, with such an accomplished group of creatives and executives being honored – is something we are very proud of.”