All3Media International Signs Distribution Deal With PBS For ‘Ridley’

All3Media International entered a distribution partnership with PBS Distribution for Ridley.

Produced by West Road Pictures in association with All3Media International, Ridley stars Adrian Dunbar as Detective Inspector Alex Ridley who rejoins his protegee DI Carol Farman to solve a complex murder investigation.

The new detective drama will premiere in the U.K. on ITV, with PBS Distribution signing on as a partner in the U.S. All3Media International also confirmed pre-sales with NPO in the Netherlands and VRT in Flemish Belgium. In addition BritBox scored exclusive rights in Australia, Pumpkin TV picked up VoD rights in China, and RLJ Entertainment snapped up DVD/video rights for Australia and New Zealand.

Sally Habbershaw, EVP Americas at All3Media International, said, “We’re delighted to welcome PBS Distribution on board as our US partner on Ridley, and to also announce a host of further deals with these early presales. With its top-notch cast and crew, engaging stories, and flexible duration options – two-hour dramas are always in particularly strong demand internationally – Ridley promises to be an exciting new original primetime drama for global audiences.”