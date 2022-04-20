Rakuten TV Launches FAST Channels On Web And Mobile

Rakuten TV announced the launch of its FAST linear channels for web and mobile devices.

Available in 42 countries across Europe, the free and ad-served channels will be accessible through Rakuten TV’s website and iOS and Android mobile apps. Rakuten TV offers on average 100 channels per country, with a variety of content across genres, from news and sports to kids entertainment and music.

Cédric Dufour, CEO of Rakuten TV, stated, “After years of positioning as Your Cinema at home, RTV takes this step forward according to our strategy to become one of the leader of AVOD & FAST in Europe, and bringing entertainment everywhere the users need.”

He added, “We want our platform to allow all viewers to access all the entertainment they can find wherever they are, giving them the opportunity to enjoy their preferred entertainment contents in any moment and from any device, according to their needs and preferences.”