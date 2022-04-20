Paramount+ Greenlights ‘Toxicomania’

Paramount+ gave the greenlight to Toxicomania.

Toxicomania is a film adaptation based on a podcast inspired by real-life events about legalizing drugs in Mexico. Méndez stars as Dr. Viniegra, a psychiatrist who led a short-lived revolution to legalize drugs in the country. Méndez played this role in the Toxicomania podcast produced by Sonoro.

Developed by VIS, the film is a project coming out of the first-look deal with Luis Gerardo Méndez’s Cine Vaquero, which he co-owns with producer Gerardo Gatica.