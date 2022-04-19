Paramount+ Original ‘Bosé’ Wraps Production

Paramount+ announced that production wrapped up on the new original series Bosé.

Produced by VIS in collaboration with Shine Iberia, Elefantec Global, and Legacy Rock, the upcoming biopic portrays the life of Spanish singer-songwriter Miguel Bosé. José Pastor and Iván Sánchez star as the lead character at different stages of his life. The series also showcases an internationally recognized cast, including Nacho Fresneda, Alicia Borrachero, Valeria Solarino, and Ana Torrent, among others.

The Paramount+ original series was directed by Miguel Bardem and Fernando Trullols, and written by Ángeles González Sinde, Isabel Vázquez and Boris Izaguirre. Nacho Faerna served as showrunner.