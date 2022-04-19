Humble Bee Films To Produce ‘Wild Babies’

Netflix commissioned Humble Bee Films to produce Wild Babies.

Narrated by actress Helena Bonham Carter, the blue-chip natural history series depicts the secret lives of wild baby animals. The series follows the character-driven stories of seventeen wild animal families, including lions, wild dogs, and sea otters, among others.

Stephen Dunleavy and Charlotte Crosse serve as executive producers, with Beth Brooks as showrunner.

Wild Babies will be available starting May 5, 2022, on Netflix.

Charlotte Crosse, executive producer at Humble Bee Film, commented, “Wild Babies will resonate with a broad family audience, with heart-warming stories that will feel relatable to viewers around the world. Delivering an ambitious wildlife series during a global pandemic certainly presented new challenges for our team, but what we hadn’t anticipated were the creative opportunities and innovative approaches that also emerged.