Citytv Launches Citytv+ And CityNews 24/7

Citytv debuted two new streaming products.

Citytv+ will live-stream blockbuster franchises and titles from Citytv, FX, and FXX, as well as the library of VOD content from these three channels. In addition, live news and entertainment programming from OMNI Television will be included.

Offered for free streaming, CityNews 24/7 will feature the most relevant news, entertainment, and sports stories.

Both products will be available through Prime Video.

Julie Adam, president of News & Entertainment at Rogers Sports & Media, commented, “It’s been exciting to work with our partners at Prime Video to launch Citytv+ and showcase the incredible work by our teams through shows like Canada’s Got Talent, while also giving Canadians another way to binge our hit content like The Bachelorette, Chicago Med, Fire, and P.D., Law & Order, and Mayans M.C.”

She added, “When it comes to news, the world has never needed trusted journalism more than it does today, and CityNews 24/7 ensures more audiences can access the powerful storytelling from our world-class journalists.”