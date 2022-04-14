Up The Ladder: A+E Networks

A+E Networks Global Content Sales promoted Lori Hall to vice president of International Programming.

In her new role, Hall will take on the programming, scheduling, and development of A+E’s FAST channels. She will also continue in her responsibilities as lead product knowledge advisor on the company’s international channels and for the GCS team.

Hall joined the company in 2016 and worked with the domestic Lifetime and Lifetime Movie Network brands. In 2018, she moved to A+E International to advise its worldwide channel partners.

Liz Soriano, SVP of International Programming, commented, “Lori has been a longtime rising star at A+E Networks. An innovative, multi-faceted programming strategist, Lori has made tremendous impacts on our international channels, O&O digital channel brands, and countless other global content products. I look forward to her ongoing success, growth, and influence as A+E continues to expand and evolve across many platforms all around the world.”