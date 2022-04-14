Ashleigh Banfield Interviews Lester Holt At NAB Show

NAB Show will welcome journalist Ashleigh Banfield and NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt in an NAB Show Opening Main Stage session on April 24, 2022.

Banfield will interview her former MSNBC co-anchor during “Rising Tide: The Value in Mentoring Others.” She recently started “Rising Tide” as a monthly Zoom event in which she talks to guest VIP mentors in the TV journalism industry.

This year, Holt will also be inducted into the NAB Hall of Fame.

NAB Show will be held from April 23-27 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The annual conference will open its doors to attendees from 154 countries and exhibiting companies from 38 countries.