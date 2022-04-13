VIS Starts Production On ‘Tengo que morir todas las noches’

VIS, the international studio under Paramount, entered production on the new Paramount+ original series Tengo que morir todas las noches.

Based on the book of the same name by Guillermo Osorno, the series portrays the life of a young man coming to Mexico City to study journalism. In the city, he discovers the gay nightlife scene where he encounters a melting pot of diverse characters who will become his chosen family. The cast includes José Antonio Toledano, Davi Montalvo, Bryas Efe, Humberto Busto, and Silvia Navarro, among others.

Tengo que morir todas las noches is written by Aleandro Ricaño, Fernando León, and Fanie Soto, with Ernesto Contreras attached to direct.