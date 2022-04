Inter Medya Scores Sales For ‘Scorpion’

Inter Medya inked sales for the Turkish drama Scorpion.

Produced by 1441 Productions, Scorpion tells a gripping love and revenge story. The series stars Demet Akbag, Evrim Alasya, Yusuf, Cim, and Asli Melisa Uzun.

Inter Medya recently licensed the series to the Ecuadorian television network Teleamazonas, where the series will have its Latin American premiere. The series has been previously licensed to Israel, Romania, Albania, and Sub-Saharan Africa.