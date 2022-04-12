TLN Media Group Presents ‘Speaking Freely’

TLN Media Group commissioned the Speaking Freely TV special series.

Produced by Render Media and hosted by Dr. Rafael Gomez, the one-hour specials examine the past, present, and future of Canadian democracy and its multicultural society. The series interviews ordinary citizens and experts to speak on topics that matter to Canadians. Issues covered in the series include the role of traditional media and independent journalism, the pandemic’s impact on democratic institutions, and the history of internment in the country, among other issues.

The series will begin to air on April 24, 2022.

Aldo Di Felice, president of TLN Media Group, commented, “As an independent immigrant-owned media company operating in a Canadian media environment dominated by giant concerns, we believe we have a public duty to our multicultural communities and the Canadian public at large to use our channels to advance public discourse of fundamental issues. Our democratic values and future depend on it, and Dr. Gomez is the ideal protagonist. He is decidedly respectful, evidence-based and uncompromising when it comes to uncovering the truth.”