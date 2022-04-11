Media Ranch Inks Global Partnership With Trace Studios

Media Ranch and Trace Studios entered a global distribution partnership.

The agreement covers the global distribution of proven formats 2 Weddings & A Superstar and Ultimate Braai Master.

2 Weddings & A Superstar is an original South African reality-emo-tainment property in which some of South Africa’s greatest musicians surprise two of their biggest fans with a performance of a lifetime on the biggest day of their lives.

In Ultimate Braai Master (pictured), nine teams compete across various outdoor cooking barbecuing challenges, with the weakest teams going home.

The deal also includes the paper formats Any Objections? and Trendsetters.

Heartfelt emotional reality series Any Objections? focuses not only on a couple’s perfect wedding day, but also on unpacking the complicated family dynamics that occur when two people decide to tie the knot.

Trendsetters is a lifestyle reality television show that turns obscure social media superstars into real world trendsetters.

Sophie Ferron, president and founder of Media Ranch, commented, “Media Ranch’s new partnership with Trace Studios is a major step in Media Ranch’s global footprint. After expanding in Asia recently, we now add South Africa for the first time. As we do with DR (Danish Broadcasting), we are taking Trace’s great formats out to the world. We are grateful that Sivan and his team have entrusted us with their fantastic IP, and we expect very positive responses from our buyers.”