Chefclub Content Heads to Pluto TV In U.S. And LATAM

Chefclub entered an agreement with Pluto TV to offer content on the streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America.

Founded in 2016 by brothers Thomas Lang, Jonathan Lang, and Axel Lang, Chefclub is a digital cooking brand that offers entertaining and accessible content. The company’s cooking videos can be viewed across its market-driven channels such as Chefclub Original, Chefclub Kids, Chefclub Light& Fun, and more.

Pluto TV will see over a hundred episodes of Chefclub’s cookery content in Spanish and English. Chefclub Kids content will also launch in the U.S. starting April 9, 2022,on Pluto TV’s Find Out Why channel. The content will also be featured on Pluto TV’s Grande-ish channel, as well as the Foodies channel in the U.S. and Pluto TV Kids channel in Latin America.

Amy Kuessner, SVP Content Strategy & Global Partnerships at Paramount Streaming, commented, “We are thrilled to be bringing Chefclub content to Pluto TV where audiences can learn new recipes, families can come together to share their passion for cooking, and viewers can enjoy entertainment as unifying as food on Pluto TV all for free.”

Marie-Laure Marchand, SVP Global Consumer Products & Business Development at Chefclub, added, “We are very excited that Chefclub will make its streaming debut in the U.S. with a leading platform like Pluto TV. With half of our followers in the U.S., this is a phenomenal way to better serve our American fans and engage new ones, and is part of ambitious plans to dramatically expand the way we can engage with cooking enthusiasts everywhere.”