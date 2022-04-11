Bomanbridge And ZigZag Ink Co-Pro Deal With Insight TV And CICC China

Bomanbridge Media and ZigZag Production co-developed the new adventure series Follow the Great Wall with Ash Dykes (w/t).

Produced by ZigZag, the factual series documents Ash’s journey across the terrain of the Great Wall of China. On his journey, Ash will present the wall in a new light while also exploring its historical influence, breathtaking landscapes, and cultural heritage.

Bomanbridge and ZigZag signed a co-production deal with Insight TV to broadcast the series on its UHD channel INUltra, and China’s CICC (China Intercontinental Communication Center).

Sonia Fleck, CEO of Bomanbridge Media, commented, “We’ve worked with Ash Dykes previously on his record-breaking accomplishment on the Yangtze River and as part of Bomanbridge’s continued commitment to new IP, we are very pleased to be part of this next adventure. Working with ZigZag on the development of this show has been such a pleasure and having both Insight TV and CICC as co-production partners makes a for a great collaboration. Insight TV’s branding to capture a generation of change makers is perfect for our show and CICC, as always, is such an innovative leader and dependable partner for top factual content in the premium China market.”