Natalka Vorozhbit’s ‘Bad Habits’ Featured In Fundraising Screening

Ukrainian director and screenwriter Natalka Vorozhbit’s film Bad Habits will be shown as part of a fundraising screening.

Produced by Kristi Films, Bad Habits portrays four stories that are set along the roads of Donbass during the war. Even as the characters are trapped in chaos, some wield authority over others, but not everyone is defenseless. Even the most innocent can take charge.

Proceedings from the fundraising screenings will be collected and sent to filmmakers for further distribution among them to affected areas in Ukraine, with some proceeds going directly for personal immediate needs. In addition, part of the proceeds will go directly to aiding children who have suffered from the Russian military aggression.