BlackBox Multimedia And Seven Seas Option ‘Born Fighter’

BlackBox Multimedia and Seven Seas Films will co-produce Born Fighter.

The high-end drama series will be adapted from Ruqsana Begum’s memoir about her journey to becoming a Muay Thai World Champion. Begum will play an integral role in the series development, with Dan Sefton leading a diverse writing room.

Shefali Malhoutra, development producer at BlackBox Multimedia, remarked, “Ruqsana’s complex journey from underdog teenager to world champion kickboxer is both highly subversive and broadly appealing. When we read Born Fighter, we were instantly convinced that Ruqsana’s story will entertain, enthrall and inspire audiences across the globe.”

Simon Lupton at Seven Seas Films said, “Seven Seas Films is delighted to be partnering with BlackBox Multimedia who share our passion for developing compelling stories. In Born Fighter we are convinced we have that rare gem which delivers dramatically, but with a perspective and authenticity that can only come from being a true story. We are excited to be working towards bringing Ruqsana’s journey to screen as we strongly believe her experiences will engage, move and inspire the audience. Hers is a voice that needs to be heard.”