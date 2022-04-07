Up The Ladder: A+E Networks

A+E Networks Global Content Sales named Dr. Kerstin Gühne as vice president of Global Content Sales, EMEA.

Based in London, Dr. Gühne will oversee distribution of the company’s library of premium content across all platforms throughout international markets, including German-speaking Europe and Turkey.

Gühne previously served a 15-year tenure at Sony Pictures Television. She most recently served as senior vice president of Sales and Distribution.

Patrick Vien, group managing director of GCS, stated, “Kerstin is a highly accomplished international content distribution executive who brings decades of experience dealing with both traditional and emerging content platforms to her new role. Her vast knowledge of the ever-changing global marketplace will play an important role as A+E Networks continues to expand its footprint throughout the region.”