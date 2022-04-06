Kanal D International Licenses ‘Three Sisters’

Kanal D International confirmed a strong start for its premium drama Three Sisters at MIPTV.

Produced by Sürec Film, the primetime drama revolves around three sisters who face the harsh facts of real life. The series stars Reha Özcan, İclal Aydın, Berker Güven, Özgü Kaya, among others.

KDI licensed Three Sisters to Romania, Macedonia, and Israel. The series will meet global audiences on Romania’s Pro TV and Macedonia’s Citel in the CEE region. More territories will be announced in the future.