GMA Network Inks Deal With ABS-CBN For Star Cinema Titles

GMA Network announced a historic deal with ABS-CBN Corp. to license Star Cinema movies.

The agreement covers a movie lineup that includes Alone/Together, How to be Yours, ‘Till My Heartaches End, Just The Way You Are, Finally Found Someone, and much more. The movies will air on GMA-7.

Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr., GMA Network president and chief executive officer, commented, “To us, we are very pleased because the significance of our partnership today ushers in the possibility of a far broader set of conversations, potential partnerships and cooperation that will have the benefit not only mutually to GMA and ABS-CBN but as importantly, if not perhaps more importantly, to the benefit of the public we both serve – the Filipino viewer.”

Carlo L. Katigbak, president and chief executive officer of ABS-CBN, noted, “Every storyteller’s dream is to have as many people as possible experience their creations. Now, because of the kindness of our friends at GMA, we have the special opportunity to bring our Kapamilya stories to a new audience. We hope the Kapusos find joy and inspiration in viewing our Star Cinema movies and we also look forward to a new era of friendship and cooperation within our small industry.”