Global Agency’s Gila Kantar Talks Formats

VideoAge‘s Daily Ebeat reported yesterday that SBC in Saudi Arabia commissioned a second season of Global Agency’s Beat Me If You Can. The format follows 10 contestants as they seek a spot in the grand finale. With a jury of two celebrity singers, the primetime singing show features nine duet performances.

Today, VideoAge sat down with Gila Kantar (pictured), who is the show’s producer and also Global Agency’s co-founder. She’s also the sister of company chief Izzet Pinto.

After years on the distribution end of business, Kantar is now focusing on the creative side. Her vision, after a two-year development process, has created a show that combines the musical element with strategy and where audiences have the final word. The SBC primetime finale of season one reached audiences in 22 territories, and Kantar’s hope is to soon land her glitzy format in European countries such as France and Italy, where Global Agency’s talent show Good Singers has already enjoyed primetime success.

When asked if Global Agency is going back to its roots — the format business — Kantar explained that after a shift towards drama series, the company is now going to split its projects 50/50 between formats and drama. Next on Kantar’s agenda: a dating show.