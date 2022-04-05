FilmRise Snaps Up Five Seasons Of ‘Kids in the Hall’

FilmRise announced the acquisition of Broadway Video’s Kids in the Hall.

Kids in the Hall debuted on HBO and CBC Television in 1989. The series starred Canadian comedians Scott Thompson, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, Dave Foley, and Bruce McCulloch.

The New York-based film and television studio and streaming network acquired the SVoD, AVoD, and FAST streaming rights to all five seasons of the Canadian sketch comedy series. The series will be distributed across the FilmRise Streaming Network, including the FilmRise Comedy branded app.

Max Einhorn, SVP of Co-Productions and Acquisitions for FilmRise, commented, “Since Amazon’s announcement of their plans to reboot the series, there has been overwhelming demand from fans to re-watch the original episodes. We are excited to bring both die-hard fans and a whole new generation the entire series to stream on their favorite platforms.”