ZEE Entertainment And TelevisaUnivision Co-Produce ‘The Spice Trails’

ZEE Entertainment and TelevisaUnivision will co-produce the new international travelogue series The Spice Trails: Latin America.

The Spice Trails: Latin America will take viewers on a journey to explore the extraordinary spices unique to Latin America. The 12-part travel and food show travels through Mexico, Panama, Guatemala, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, and Argentina, while looking at the influence of spices in the local culture, economy, and traditions and cuisine.

Sunita Uchil, executive vice president of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, remarked, “We are delighted to be partnering with TelevisaUnivision to develop this series that is creatively exciting. I am confident that the series will capture the imagination of audiences around the world, allowing them to vicariously travel and experience these exotic lands. Our mission at ZEE is to produce quality shows like this which have a universal appeal and serve the ever-growing market demand for exciting and engaging content.”

Carlos Murguia, executive producer for TelevisaUnivision, added, “Even though we have produced many series before, Eduardo [Murguia] and I are particularly excited with this series. Spice Trails Latin America really captures the essence of Latin America from another very different angle: spices and its relevance in food, culture and so much more. We hope that this is just the beginning of many more co-productions to follow between ZEE and TelevisaUnivision.”