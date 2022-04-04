FilmRise Teams Up With Fuji For Six Anime Titles

FilmRise announced its second deal with Fuji Creative Corporation, the distribution arm of Fuji Television Network.

FilmRise picked up the North American and Latin American rights to six anime programs, including Flame of Recca, Ghosts At School, GTO, Key: The Metal Idol, Thermae Romae, and Battery. This latest deal gives FilmRise the AVoD and FAST streaming rights to these titles for distribution on its FilmRise Streaming Network Anime channel and app.

FilmRise and Fuji Creative previously partnered to bring Fuji TV’s Iron Chef to global audiences.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, commented, “We are excited to be expanding our relationship with Fuji Creative, bringing these stellar programs onto our rapidly growing Anime services. Fuji is a valued partner of ours and we look forward to growing our relationship, bringing a wide array of Japanese programming to our audiences.”

Fuji Creative’s Genichi Kimura added, “Offering these popular anime programs free to consumers on the FilmRise Streaming Network is a wonderful way to make these titles accessible to a wide range of anime fans across North and Latin America.”

The FilmRise team is pictured at MIPTV (l. to r.): Kayleigh Mize, Lily Schaer, Katie Carroll, Max Einhorn, Melissa Wohl, Emilia Nuccio, Katherine Weinstein, Stephanie Fialkow.