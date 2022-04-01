Up The Ladder: All3Media International

All3Media International brought on Yari Torres to serve as VP, Latin America.

Based in Miami, Torres will manage sales for the company’s multi-genre catalogue of dramas and factual finished shows and formats across the LATAM region. She will replace Janel Downing, who has relocated.

Torres joins All3Media International with nearly 10 years of industry experience. Prior to joining, she served as director, sales liaison for Latin America at NBCUniversal.

Sally Habbershaw, EVP Americas at All3Media International, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Yari to our team and would like to thank Janel for her incredible work in building our business across Latin America for the last five years. Nurturing strong client relationships is key to successful content distribution, so Yari’s wealth of expertise in this area will ensure that our current and future clients in the region are in very safe hands. We have had great success with our premium scripted sales and will look to build opportunities for our premium factual slate and formats. Yari will be instrumental in ensuring these shows reach their maximum potential throughout Latin America.”