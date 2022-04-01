Studio 100 Teams Up With ZDF Studios On Channel Brand Pash

Studio 100 Media partnered with ZDF Studios to offer kids and family entertainment content on the channel brand Pash available through Amazon Prime Channels.

ZDF Studios created the Pash brand and previously launched Amazon Prime Channels in different countries. The new international brand is aimed at children of all ages and offers high-quality entertainment in various languages.

The new collaboration with Studio 100 Media will cover the U.K., Italy, and Spain, with additional territories in the future. The program lineup will draw from the extensive catalogues from Studio 100 and ZDFS to include series and brands such as Maya the Bee, Mia and Me (pictured), Heidi, and much more.

Martin Krieger, CEO of Studio 100 Media, commented, “We are excited to partner with ZDF Studios on this strategic project. Combining highlights from both our line-ups with successful brands and much-loved classics allows us the opportunity to create a very appealing proposition. Pash offers an elite selection of amazing kids’ content to an international audience. We look forward to extending this collaboration to further countries soon.”