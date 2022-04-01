Nippon TV Scores Global Deal With Netflix For ‘Old Enough!’

Nippon TV closed a global deal with Netflix for the entertainment show Old Enough!

Currently airing bi-annually on Nippon TV, Old Enough! portrays adorable children running errands on their own for the first time. The show has been sold as a finished program to different Asian countries and has been adapted in Italy, the U.K., and China, among other territories.

The new agreement sees 20 episodes of the hit show available worldwide on Netflix across 190 countries.

Keisuke Miyata, head of Sales, International Business Development, at Nippon TV, remarked, “It is an immense honor to finalize this deal with Netflix that enables viewers the world over to enjoy Old Enough! for the first time. Already a hit in Asia, Old Enough! is quite an appealing format in that it offers great possibilities for localizations, no matter the place and culture. It boasts a wealth of original Nippon TV technical modifications that ensure the children don’t notice the cameras so that their most candid expressions and actions shine through. My hope is that the global streaming of Old Enough! brings smiles to people and inspires the production of new local versions that feature adorable children from all parts of the world.”