MIPTV Content Highlights: WattsEnglish

WattsEnglish develops, produces, and distributes The Steve and Maggie Show, the popular live-action kids show about two characters, Steve and the puppet Maggie Magpie, combined in a 2D animated world. The double act helps children all over the world master their own native language and get to know foreign ones.

In Steve and Maggie Playtime, Steve and Maggie from the popular show travel to various locations around the world to discover fun and entertaining places and activities for children.

The fully animated series Steve and Maggie Cartoon Time will bring the success of the show to a cartoon world.

Sing with Steve and Maggie features the popular video songs based on successful singles and albums used in The Steve and Maggie Show.

