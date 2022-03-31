MIPTV Content Highlights: Record TV

Record TV, one of the oldest broadcasters in Brazil, has strengthened its performance in the international market by giving clients and viewers high-quality products from Brazil, such as telenovelas, series and documentaries.

Biblical telenovela Genesis (pictured) is the story of the first 2,300 years of humanity. The plot begins by giving us a greater understanding of why we exist and how we turned from perfection to imperfection.

Moses and the Ten Commandments depicts one of the most famous passages in the Bible: the life of Moses. The story of the Hebrew leader goes from his birth until his death, highlighting the encounter with God on Mount Sinai, the plagues thrown over Egypt, and much more.

The Rich and Lazarus is based on the story, told by Jesus to his disciples, about two men who die on the same day. One of them goes to hell, and the other to heaven. The series follows Zach and Asher — which one will be thrown in a place of torment and which will be taken to a place of peace after death?

Jesus tells a fascinating story about the trajectory of the man who changed humanity and shares little-known passages of the characters who lived with Him.

