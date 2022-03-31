MIPTV Content Highlights: Kanal D International

Kanal D International is the global business arm of Kanal D, the Turkish broadcasting TV channel. The company’s roster at MIPTV highlights premium drama Three Sisters (pictured) about sisters Türkan, Dönüş, and Derya. After spending years with their fairy tale family, each will face the harsh facts of real life.

In medical drama Hekimoglu, Timuçin Esen stars as Ateş Hekimoğlu, an acclaimed infectious diseases and nephrology physician. With his team of doctors, Hekimoglu does whatever it takes to solve the most puzzling cases.

Ruthless City shows how two families are tested with “sin” after an indecent deal. The first season reflects the duality of good and evil within each person, and the second reveals the evil sides of the characters.

Romantic comedy Twist of Fate follows Ada, a superstitious young girl, who tries to keep her marriage with Rüzgar to avoid being “happily n’ever after.” She ends up working with a handsome boss, Bora, who is closed off to love.

In Recipe of Love, kebab restaurant chef Fırat’s life changes with coaching from TV’s Doctor Love. His journey takes him to a French restaurant where he meets owner Naz. Can he find the recipe for love?

