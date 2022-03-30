MIPTV Content Highlights: Global Agency

Global Agency, the Turkish TV content distributor, presents a MIPTV slate featuring drama The Game of My Destiny (pictured). The drama series tells the gripping story of Asiye, whose world is turned upside down by a chain of fateful events.

In Redemption, Zeynep’s life is destroyed by her daughter Elif’s kidnapping, but aided by the detective Sinan she launches a tumultuous search that turns her family upside down, profoundly transforming her and all those involved.

Dramedy Mr Wrong sees how a lifetime of betrayal destroys Ezgi’s hopes of ever finding Mr. Right. When she meets the womanizer Ozgur it seems like a recipe for disaster, but fate, and nagging mothers, conspire to seek a happy ending.

Aleph accompanies detectives Kemal and Settar as they pursue a serial killer who sets a series of mysterious clues, launching them on a quest that will make them confront their pasts.

Daydreamer depicts a fun-loving daydreamer who sets off on a tumultuous journey of romantic adventure, leaving her father’s grocery store behind to tame the wild heart of a world-famous photographer and teach them both about love.

Stand R7.B9

Find the complete listings here.